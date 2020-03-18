Menu

Man wanted over Telford stabbing arrested after being caught on toilet

By Rob Smith

A man was arrested while using the bathroom after a serious stabbing in Telford.

Police were searching for the man after a stabbing incident and they tracked him to a bathroom yesterday.

A police social media statement said: "Team deployed to seek and arrest a male wanted in connection to a serious stabbing in Telford.

"Male located with his trousers down, on the toilet."

Later the same team searched for chainsaws stolen from the Shrewsbury area.

Rob Smith

By Rob Smith
Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

