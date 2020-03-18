Advertising
Man wanted over Telford stabbing arrested after being caught on toilet
A man was arrested while using the bathroom after a serious stabbing in Telford.
Police were searching for the man after a stabbing incident and they tracked him to a bathroom yesterday.
A police social media statement said: "Team deployed to seek and arrest a male wanted in connection to a serious stabbing in Telford.
"Male located with his trousers down, on the toilet."
Later the same team searched for chainsaws stolen from the Shrewsbury area.
