Book signing event for May's autobiography

May, who has written the concluding volume of her autobiography using the nom de plume Lilly May, will be signing books from 2pm.

"It is called ‘Forward Together’ and is about my life as a young soldier’s wife, bringing up three small and very active children while my husband was away either on active service or on army exercises," she said.

"It is a very interesting look into the lives of two ordinary people who had to change and adapt from a military environment to a civilian one and the highs and lows of everyday life as a mixed race married couple that we encountered."