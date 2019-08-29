'I gave him a big hug': Mother and son reunited with seaside rescuer

Judy Thacker, who lives in Bilbrook, was swimming near to Caerddaniel Holiday Park in Barmouth with her son when the current became too strong.

Judy was struggling above the water, but was saved after her 16-year-old son Reiss Bamford raised the alarm – and Adam Pettitt, from Telford, swam out to help her during the incident on August 19.

And now Judy and son Reiss have been reunited with Adam, who was on the beach which overlooks Cardigan Bay with his family at the time.

'I owe them my life': Wolverhampton mother thanks her seaside rescuers

Judy said: "It was very emotional – I gave him a big hug.

"It's all a bit surreal because it all happened so fast. It's like a movie.

"My mother thanked him and it was quite touching because he's such a lovely guy, though I can't imagine how he picked me up.

"I can't put into words how grateful I am."

And now the pair are set to stay in touch after the ordeal.

She added: "Adam is a very nice guy and we've exchanged phone numbers.

"So I will no doubt see him down there again, but I'm not going in the sea.

"On the day it all seemed surreal, but thinking back I realise how very very lucky I am.

"I wouldn't have been here otherwise – without my son shouting and alerting Adam – because I think that next wave would've been it because I was exhausted.

"We're definitely going to keep in touch and I'm so grateful he was there – I'm just so relieved."

Holyhead Coastguard believe the woman may have been swept out to see by a rip-tide.