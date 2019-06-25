Boxer backs out of bout after admitting part in Telford street attack

Ammir Fiaz, 23, who confessed to attacking Shakeel Younas in Regent Street, Wellington on December 8 last year, was due to fight in Saudi Arabia on July 12 after Judge Peter Barrie removed his residency requirement for a fortnight.

His father and trainer Mo even offered his £250,000 house as collateral if Fiaz did not return to be sentenced on August 2.

Despite Judge Barrie’s ruling, Fiaz’s opportunity still hung in the balance, with boxing’s Board of Control set to discuss whether or not to suspend his licence over the weekend.

But now he has pulled out of the fight, citing a hand injury.

He said: “I’m going to pull out now. I need a hand operation and there wouldn’t be time to have it and be ready for the fight.”

Opportunity

He believes he still has a bright future in the sport, despite the incident. Fiaz added: “We were contacted for this fight so opportunities should come round again.”

Fiaz, of Dawley Road, Telford, admitted to causing grievous bodily harm to Mr Younas, as well as an additional charge of having a baseball bat at the scene.

His accomplices, Mohammed Habib, 22, and Mohammed Idris, 19, both of Windsor Road, Telford, admitted causing actual bodily harm, and Habib accepted making a video including making intimidating threats.

The victim’s family had told of their disappointment at the decision to relax his bail conditions.

On the incident, Fiaz did not apologise to Mr Younas, and said: “What happened happened. There are two sides to every story.” A decision is still to be made by the Board of Control on his boxing licence.

Robert Smith, general secretary of the organisation, said: “At the present time he won’t be fighting anywhere.”