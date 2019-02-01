Shropshire fire service to use electric powered fire engines

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service has already bought three Hyundai SUV hybrids, which use a mix of regular fuel (unleaded or diesel) and electricity.

It is now saying it wants to buy more of the vehicles and would install charge points at some of its more rural stations, which could also be used by members of the public.

Shropshire and Wrekin Fire and Rescue Authority’s strategy and resources committee heard one of the SUVs had been put into action since the turn of the year to great success and a further two will be arriving in the next fortnight.

Andrew Kelsey, estates manager, said: “I will be coming back to ask for more money to get some more I think.

“The first one has been a huge success since going into operation and everyone who has used it says it has been excellent.

“Two more have been shipped in from overseas and will be with us within a fortnight to get on the road.

“We will use all three for different purposes to test them on a wide range of missions. We are very excited.”

He added: “The plan is to put charge points here at the headquarters in Shrewsbury for both the public and staff and then in some of our more rural and retained stations which can also be used by members of the public. This will be very handy for them as there are not a large amount of charging points in rural areas of the county so far.

Advertising

He added that some stations are better positioned than others to have the points, with Clun and Market Drayton scoring highly, while Bridgnorth may have trouble housing one.

Speaking after the meeting, Andy Johnson, deputy chief fire officer, added: “It is a very exciting time for the fire service and this is another example of why and the forward thinking going into these things by also allowing the public to use them.”

“There is also a possibility of engines becoming hybrid in the future.

“This is because London is already looking at it to tackle the strict emissions laws in the capital.

“This will be trialled there first and I would be keen to find out how they operate because obviously it is a massive difference from an SUV to a huge truck but if it can be done, we will be interested.”

By Andrew Morris, local democracy reporter