The site location of the proposed homes in Kington

Plans for upto 110 homes in Kington have been recommended for refusal by the town council.

Members said the risk of flooding, a substandard access and exist onto Kingswood Road and over-development were the main planning reasons for their objections.

But they brought up many other concerns and issues during a debate at the town council meeting which was attended by about 30 residents.

Two members declared a pecuniary interest and left the meeting and the mayor declared a personal interest, so chaired the meeting but did not vote or comment.

The outline planning application for the houses is for land to the east of Kingswood Road by applicant Tizzard was submitted to Herefordshire Council recently.

The site is essentially two parcels of equally sized rectangular Grade 2/3 agricultural fields, bound mostly by mature hedgerows and accessed off Kingswood Road

A previous planning application was submitted in 2021 for 100 homes and after advice from a planning officer changes have been made to come up with the new proposals.

Out of the 110 units, 71 would be open market dwellings and 39 affordable homes proposed (35% of development).

The proposed 71 open market dwellings will be a mix of two x one bedroom, 22 x two bedroom, 32 x three bedroom and 15 x four bedroom.

The tenure mix of the 39 affordable will be split between social rent (30) and discounted market (9) at 30% discount.

The social rent would include four x one bedroom, nine x two bedroom, 15 x three bedroom and two x four bedroom, while the discounted market would include four x two bedrooms and five x three bedrooms.

The inclusion of a bungalow built will be included within the housing mix, with the exact location to be agreed at reserved matters stage.

Car parking would be provided with one space for each one bedroom home, two spaces for each two and three bedroom home and three spaces for each four bedroom home.

Councillor Esther Rolls said they want to build 110 homes and the exit is onto a ‘dodgy road’ and she struggles to see how anyone would think that is viable.

“I don’t think it’s a good site and I am not impressed with the access and exit,” she said.

Councillor Judith Gardner echoed Councillor Rolls’ points and said it would affect the flow of traffic coming into Kington.

“We have very little detail her about drainage and sewerage issues and I would prefer to wait until we hear from Welsh Water, “said Councillor Bob Widdowson. He said the authorities are still working on a one in 100 year flood assessment risk which is foolish and out-dated as flooding is a critical issue and has been for Kington for the last 10 years.

“At least three times in the last five years the bridge has become impassable because of flooding, there is no reference to the impact on the town, although it would be linked to the site and you add 100 or more cars coming into town and it will not be able to cope.

“Just on this site and an adjacent site, where is already planning application for 35 hours, so are potentially talking about 145 houses being built in a very small area.”

He said there is great emphasis in the plan on walking and cycling but when surveys were undertaken they did not find one cyclist because Kington’s roads are too narrow, and he said they need to look at identified need for housing.

“What is on the housing waiting list now for Kington, the last list I saw there were six people on the list. 40 per cent of new housing in this country lies empty, it’s no good the government coming up with arbitrary figures, it should be needs based. I can’t agree with it until we get more detail.”

Councillor Elizabeth Banks said she was uptight about the drainage and sewage, and she said drainage work on the site would be difficult and it could easily flood.

“I am not really against housing in Kington but I doubt there is any work in Kington for these people so they will have to commute and that means families have two cars or more and that creates traffic jams.”

Councillor Buzz Bishop said she is not really sure there is a demand for these houses and she would like to see what they would look like to ensure they fit in the beautiful area.

“Can the schools handle the demand on spaces and the doctor’s surgery. I am completely on the fence, it could be good for local businesses, this could help to rejuvenate the town.”

Kington County Councillor Terry James said he was angry about the application because a local person applied for planning for only a few houses and was refused on the basis of the access and exit and now this huge application has come forward, he said the area has also flooded badly in the last 10 years.

Local resident Dean Benbow said surface water drainage is an issue on the site and if this application is approved he believed double yellow lines would be put up Kingswood Road, creating more problems with parking and traffic. He said a large scheme like this would not benefit the town or its contractors, smaller phased developments would be better for the town’s economy.

Miranda Walker said the road width is inadequate and Sarah Cadwallader said the size of the farm traffic already using the road is unbelievable and the addition of 110 houses with two cars each would be terrible. Another resident said the visibility splay at the junction would be too narrow.

Members voted to recommend refusal of the plan on the basis of the risk of flooding, a substandard access and exit and over development.

Members of the public were urged to comment on the application to Herefordshire Council by August 14 and they aim to make a decision on the plan by Monday, October 13.