Severn Trent 'very sorry for inconvenience' after residents and businesses in Telford experience supply interruptions

An alert at 8.30am said pumps that help to move water around the area have stopped working.

Severn Trent said engineers have been dispatched to reset the pumps that will return water supplies to normal.

The water company expects the problem to be resolved by 12pm.

A post said: "We’d like to apologise to those experiencing no supply, poor pressure or discoloured water in the TF4 area of Telford Centre this morning.We have found that the pumps that help us move water around your area have stopped working.

"As we know what the problem is, we’ve already got engineers on the way to reset these pumps which will return the water supply to normal.

"We are confident this will be resolved by 12pm. We are very sorry for any inconvenience this may be causing."