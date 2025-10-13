Ludlow's history explored in new book

Ludlow Civic Society held a book launch for its publication at the Castle Book shop in the town last Saturday (October 4).

Proceeds from the sales of the book are set to go to the Ludlow Town Walls Trust.

The book, entitled Exploring Ludlow's Heritage, looks at the buildings and structures in Ludlow across medieval, Georgian and Victorian timeframes.

The book launch earlier this month

A spokesperson for the group said: "The book contains 27 articles which are lavishly illustrated.

"Twice a year the Ludlow Civic Society publishes a magazine that contains information about the society’s activities and articles written by historians, owners of historical properties and people with specific local interests, knowledge and memories to share.

"The society realised there was a great deal of important and stimulating information available within these separate documents that would interest many people and the committee agreed to collect 27 of the articles from between the years 2000 and 2024 into one book.

"As there has recently been growing concern about the state of Ludlow Town Walls and how they can be repaired the Civic Society committee agreed that all profits from the publication would go to support the work being undertaken by the Ludlow Town Walls Trust."

The book can be purchased at The Castle Book Shop in The Square.