Luxury hotel and health spa in south Shropshire back on the market with £1.8m price tag

The once Grade II listed 15-bedroom Fishmore Hall Hotel and Boutique Spa on the outskirts of Ludlow was sold in March 2024, having been advertised at £1.75m.

Following the sale last year, agents Christie & Co said the hotel had been purchased by a "private Midlands-based buyer with experience in the hotel sector", who intended to build on the business’s current success.

The business was handed an 8/10 from a reviewer from The Telegraph in September - with the paper describing the destination as a "boutique-chic" hotel which is "ideal for romantic getaways, relaxed family gatherings and weddings."

Fishmore Hall (Christie & Co)

But this week the hotel, a former school building, has re-emerged on the property market in a fresh listing.

According to the agents, the Georgian style house underwent significant refurbishments during the previous ownership and now features a modern restaurant, lounge areas and spa facility that was added in 2016.

"Fishmore Hall is a quintessential Country House Hotel," the listing reads.

"It’s attractive Georgian facade paves the way for the stylish yet sympathetic interiors and retains many period features.

"With 15 lettings rooms, generous and versatile public areas, along with spa facility, it’s a fantastic opportunity for an incoming purchaser to continue this highly successful business, whilst being able to have the opportunity to expand and develop the business."

Turnover for the business is estimated at around £1.1 million per year, according to the agents.

Further information is available through Christie & Co.