Boutique country-house hotel listed at £1.75m sold to new owners
A boutique country-house hotel which was marketed with a guide price of £1.7m has been sold.
Plus
Published
Last updated
Fishmore Hall, the 15-bedroom hotel on the outskirts of Ludlow, has been bought by a 'private buyer' according to Christie & Co, which handled the sale.
An update from Christie & Co said that there had been huge interest in the property, with the new Midlands-based buyer experienced in the hotel business, and looking to build on its success.