Tool shop given cafe expansion permission

JPS Ludlow Ltd, which has been operating for over a decade, submitted plans for a side extension to the site at Orleton Road which includes a café, car parking area and dropped kerb.

“The proposal would be sited on existing car parking and therefore much of the existing grassed area to the left of the main entrance would be proposed to be replaced with car parking to compensate for the loss of car parking to the eastern part of the site,” said Design and Planning Associates Ltd, in a design and access statement submitted to Shropshire Council.

“The proposal will not have an excessive overbearing impact to the surrounding area and neighbouring buildings and property.

“There are sufficient utility services locally i.e electric and water to facilitate the new structure.

“The proposed foul drainage systems would need to be reviewed during the pre-construction phase and diversions/ alterations of onsite drainage pipes may be required.”

The scheme, which was supported by Ludlow Town Council, was approved by Shropshire Council this week.