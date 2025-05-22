Ludlow Town Council maintains its objection to incineration plant

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Biodynamic Carbon Ltd, a joint venture between Shropshire Council and Powys-based Woodtek Engineering Ltd, has applied for a permit to run a “small waste incinceration plant”.

This comes after it was granted planning permission to use former biogester site in Coder Road, which it says will help the county hit climate change targets, produce renewable energy and generate profits from the sale of a waste product known as biochar.

The proposed plant will process waste virgin wood, green waste arising from arboriculture and compost oversize by a process of pyrolysis.

Shropshire Council has been granted approval to turn a former anaerobic digestion plant in Coder Road, Ludlow, into a unit that produces biochar. Picture: Google

A consultation is currently underway for representations to be made regarding the permit, which is open until June 16.

Ludlow Town Council has always maintained its objection to the scheme, highlighting the impact it would have on the environment and the extra traffic it would produce. The consultation was discussed at its representational committee on Tuesday evening (May 20).

Councillor Ian Scott-Bell said he was shocked by how close it was to the residential area, believing that it was being treated “as some sort of test”.

“I think we need to reiterate that we are concerned about the pollution and traffic, and there are lot of 'guesstimates',” added Councillor Tim Gill.

Councillor Stacey Harris, who was chairing the meeting, said she was “annoyed” that the project was now being described as “an incineration plant".

A total of seven members objected to the proposal, with one abstaining.