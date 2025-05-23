'I used to deliver the Shropshire Star on my bike - now I'm cycling to Ludlow from Sweden'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Rowan Ingram is taking on the epic bike ride in June for both UNICEF and St John Ambulance.

But it is not the first time the 27-year-old, who is studying Disaster Risk Management and Climate Change Adaptation (DRMCCA) at Lund University, has taken on gruelling feats for charity.

Rowan on the fridge challenge

Last year, he and a couple of friends and workers from Wicked Van Hire in Ludlow raised more than £3,400 for the Teenage Cancer Trust – after pushing a fridge up Mount Snowdon in Wales.

He said: “It is a continuation of the yearly trips that I organise for charity, last year was walking a fridge from Ludlow to Snowdon.”

He said last year's challenge with pals Richard Carpenter and Cameron Nicholas took five days to complete, but his latest challenge, will take around two and a half weeks to complete.

“I actually delivered the Shropshire Star for seven years on my paper round way back in the day,” said Rowan, adding that his epic bike ride begins on June 2nd.

"The decision to cycle this year was always an idea thrown around in my head as cycling is a much bigger norm in Sweden than back home, combined with the fact that I study a climate science, cycling home made sense to try!

"Before my training a couple of months ago I had never ridden a bike more than 5km, and now need to average around 100 a day for 17 days! But how hard can it be?

“Parts of the trip will be recorded and uploaded to our social media pages, like last year,” said the removal worker. “Any money donated is so greatly appreciated, you blew me away last year with your kindness and anything close to that would mean the world."

He said he hopes to raise £2,000, which he will split between his two chosen charities.

If you would like to support Rowan, see his fundraising page at https://www.justgiving.com/team/bike-sweden-england.