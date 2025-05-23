Paranoid bully punched girlfriend 'like a boxer' and stuffed blanket in her mouth in hour-long rage over 'cheating'

Andrew Broome, aged 54, has been jailed after launching a violent assault on his partner, who suffers from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, because he thought she was cheating on him.

Shrewsbury Crown Court was told how police were called to the victim’s home address in Ludlow on September 24 last year, where Broome was with her.

It was agreed that officers would leave the property while Broome and his girlfriend waited for an ambulance to arrive for him.

However, Broome began to “act strangely”. He took some of the victim’s medication and was “trying to break into houses” in the nearby area.

“She says he had ‘the devil in his eyes’,” said Kevin Jones, prosecuting.

“He wasn’t making sense and accused her of cheating on him,” Mr Jones added.