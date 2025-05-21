Action needed to repair 'eyesore' Ludlow building

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Formerly occupied by Costa Coffee, the premises in King Street has been empty since May 2023.

Councillor Andy Boddington, who represents Ludlow North on Shropshire Council, met with a representative of owners, SEP Properties, last month to try to see what can be done to spruce up the building.

He said that a lot of work is needed, and feared it will be several months before it is brought back to use.

The issue was discussed by the town council’s representional committee on Tuesday evening (May 20).

The empty building in King Street, Ludlow, that used to be occupied by Costa Coffee. Picture: LDRS

Councillor Glenn Ginger said it was “a long standard problem,” and the only way “to start the ball rolling” is to contact the conservation officer at Shropshire Council.

“Costa Coffee went in there, then moved out,” he said.

“The developers went back in and worked in there for two to three months and we thought they were carrying on, then they stopped.”

Councillor Robert Owen added that there is a public safety concern.

The empty building in King Street, Ludlow, that used to be occupied by Costa Coffee. Picture: LDRS

“I have been told a window has already fallen out,” he said.

“The roof is a total state.”

Carmel Wilson, of Ludlow Regeneration Group, told the committee that one of its aims is looking at the building.

“I’m rather shocked that you’re only just talking about it because it’s something that’s been going on for a long time,” she said, adding that South Shropshire MP Stuart Anderson has written to the owners.

The committee voted that the council should formerly notify Shropshire Council’s conservation officer of its concerns regarding the building’s condition, and ask for it to be inspected.

It will also request that the local authority considers, if necessary, to use appropriate powers to secure the preservation of the building.