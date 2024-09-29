Quake confirmed in mid Wales but did you feel the earth move?
Scientists have confirmed that a mini earthquake was recorded near a town in Mid Wales last week.
By David Tooley
British Geological Survey's quake equipment felt the earth move at 9.08pm on Thursday .
The BGS website says that a magnitude 1.4 quake took place 3km under Caen Wood, near Prestigne in Powys.
Many such mini quakes occur in Britain every year but not all of them are felt.
The BGS wants locals who did nor did not feel the quake to report it on its website.
They say the information is still useful for its study.