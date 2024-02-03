School pupils will be making music to help Rotary finally kill off polio this year

Youth Makes Music is the name of a concert being arranged by Ludlow Rotary Club to raise funds for the disease eradication cause.

The concert will be given by pupils from a number of local schools in South Shropshire and North Herefordshire comprising Clee Hill Community Academy, Bishop’s Castle Community College, Weobley High School, Earl Mortimer College, and Wigmore High School.

To be held at the Ludlow Assembly Rooms on March 1 beginning at 7pm, it will feature songs from the 50s through to the present day, music from the shows, rock 'n' roll, classical and a whole lot more.

Tom Hunt, the Ludlow Rotary Club event organiser said: “It is wonderful that these young people have been inspired to help end polio by performing this concert, for until polio is totally eradicated every child is at risk of this highly infectious, potentially life-threatening and paralysing disease.

Rotary is working to eradicate polio

He added “There is no cure for polio but there is a safe and effective vaccine which we need to continue to roll out until there are no more cases.

"Rotary is in the vanguard of efforts to bring polio to an end. Since its involvement the number of cases world-wide has reduced from 350,000 in 1985 to just 12 in 2023, and the world could be polio free in 2024.

"When the world is finally confirmed to be polio free, it will be just the second human disease ever to be eradicated after smallpox.”

Tickets for the concert can be ordered via the club’s website. Donations in support may also be made at the people's fundraising site.

All funds raised will go to Rotary International’s ‘End Polio Now’ initiative.