Ludlow Town Council says roads around the town centre will be closed from 10am to 6pm and there will be no access to or from the Castle Street car park during the duration.

The town centre is being used for the Christmas lights switch on at 5pm and there will be a large market taking place. The restrictions will be similar to the road closures for the town's May Fair.

The closed roads are High Street, Castle Square, Castle Street Car Park, Dinham (from Castle Square to Camp Lane).

Residents in Dinham will still be able to access their properties.

As well as banning vehicular access to and from Castle Street car park, there will be a one-way system in place on Broad Street, where northbound traffic will be prohibited between Bell Lane and High Street.

Meanwhile, the one way system in Bell Lane will be suspended to allow for two-way traffic.

Ludlow Winter Festival will see a whole host of entertainment and activities for families from Friday to Sunday inclusive.

There will be entertainment from Macy O, Revival, Steady Edd & The Boogiemen, Bella Acapella, Choral Diversity, Ludlow Male Voice Choir and the Ludlow Town Band.

Macy O will be launching a Christmas single on Friday with all the proceeds going to homeless charities. She hopes that everyone will support it and raise some cash for everyone who is homeless this year.

There will a selection of food and drink to enjoy from firm favourites of Ludlow Food Festival, including Hobsons Brewery, Nixons Farms, Pizza Girls, Le Flip Creperie and Drink Up Coffee.

Evenings at Ludlow Castle are part of a wider series of events involving many businesses throughout the town,

Highlights include the town’s Christmas lights switch-on, Santa’s Grotto and Christmas market in the square, late night shopping from Ludlow’s independent shops, Christmas Bazaar at St Lawrence’s Church, Young Farmers Christmas Lights Tractor Run, live folk music at Ludlow Assembly Rooms and a winter ball at The Feathers Hotel.