Water company says 'sorry' for supply problems in south Shropshire

Severn Trent has apologised to those experiencing poor or no supply in the SY8 area of Ludlow this morning (19).

"Our teams are currently carrying out some essential repair work and although we didn’t anticipate this affecting our customers, we are aware that some customer’s supplies have been impacted.

"The team on site are committed to getting this resolved quickly and efficiently so all supplies are restored as soon as possible."

The company says it is really sorry for any inconvenience and they plan to keep the web page updated with further information when they have it.