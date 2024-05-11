Ludlow Spring Festival gears up for a second day featuring scores of classic cars

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Marches Transport Festival has become synonymous with the Spring Festival, with more than 100 vehicles expected to take part over the weekend.

A spokesperson for the festival said the first day on Friday had attracted about the number of people that they had expected.

"We are expecting thousands of people today (Saturday)," she said.

Photo: Peter Lowbridge Photography and Ludlow Spring Festival

"Yesterday gave us a great opportunity to make sure everything was working well."

The exhibition of classic cars from pre-war gems right through to modern day classics of the 70s and 80s is a sight to behold, especially in the unique setting of the medieval castle ruins.

The spokesperson said: "They look really good in the sunshine and people will be able to come and have a good look at them."

There's plenty going on at Ludlow Castle over the weekend.

The festival will show off a sterling line-up of live music, comedy, talks and tastings, and family activities.

Visitors can explore over 200 cask and craft keg ales in the famous Festival Pub – which is sure to boast the longest bar in the region.

And to taste the winning ales from the Society of Independent Brewers & Associates (SIBA) Wales and West Beer Competition – the region’s biggest beer competition.

The festival is supported by its volunteers and without them the festival wouldn’t be where it is today, the organisers say.

A food festival will run across the three days, including vegetarian and vegan options.

With a range of exhibitors in the Inner Bailey of the Castle, visitors can enjoy a taste of Ludlow and get a “taster” for the big one, the The Ludlow Food Festival on September 13, 14 and 15.

There will be live music local musicians. From folk to rock ‘n’ roll, there will be something for everyone to enjoy.

The Talks and Tipples area is a chance to take a step away from the crowds and discover more about the essence of the festival – the producers themselves.

In the packed programme of free talks, visitors get an opportunity to meet the producers and hear their stories, as well as insights from industry experts.

September’s Ludlow Food Festival will celebrate the event’s 30th anniversary of the ‘original’ food and drink festival with a dynamic programme of live cooking demonstrations, fire stage, trails, late sessions, workshops, children’s activities and talks from international chefs, producers and experts alike.

Tickets at www.ludlowspringfestival.co.uk.

Ludlow Spring Festival Opening Times:

Saturday May 11: 10am-9pm (Tickets available for the full day or evening only - 5pm-9pm)

Sunday May 12: 11am-4pm

Festival Area Opening times:

Outer Bailey: Saturday: 10am-9pm, Sunday: 11am-4pm

Inner Bailey: Saturday: 10am-5pm, Sunday: 11am-4pm

Castle Gardens: Saturday: 10am-5pm, Sunday: 11am-4pmere's a taste of the action from Day One of Ludlow Spring Festival.

Gates open at 10am today (Saturday) - 9pm.

Tomorrow 11am-4pm.