Publicans and pub punters let their hair down at Shropshire brewer's race day season opener

A team from the The Black Boy, Bridgnorth enjoying race day. From left, Lloyd Farrell, Tracy Perry Phoebe Dawson, Amy Downes, Malcolm Ross. Photo: Samantha Howells

More than 1,000 racegoers enjoyed an afternoon of racing at Ludlow Racecourse during this week's Ludlow Brewery Race Day which is the opening day of the season at the course.

Gary Walters, the managing director of Ludlow Brewing Company, said: "This was our fifth annual race day and it was a superb turnout and fantastic atmosphere, as always. The rain definitely didn't seem to dampen anyone's enjoyment.

The team from Ludlow Distillery, based nearby at Bromfield.

"We had a bumper turn-out of our pub customers who brought their regulars with them.

"We are so grateful to them for their continued support in stocking our beers, and it was great to be able to have a chat with many of landladies and landlords and see them 'off duty' and enjoying themselves.

Race six of the seven-race card: Ludlow Brewing Company Handicap Chase Photo Aaron Wilson

"We'd like to thank the racecourse management and all personnel, for all their hospitality and hard work."

The brewery says it is pleased to enjoy a positive partnership with Ludlow Racecourse, which includes having its beers on offer as a local choice throughout the season in The Tattersalls (Tatts) Bar.

Martyn Jones from Ludlow Brewing Company behind the bar in The Windsor Marquee ready to pull pints for thirsty racegoers

Mr Walters said: "In doing so, they are supporting a local business, and making a sustainable choice supplying beer brewed within three miles!"

Heavy rain was forecast, but the showers held off until the seven-race card was well underway, with the first race at 2.10pm and the last at 5.35pm.

Sheltering from the rain, pictured from left, Ian Gough Norman Roberts, Frank Roberts, Albert Roberts, from JSR Construction, Chelmarsh, near Bridgnorth

Landlords, landladies, and regular punters were able to shelter from the showers and enjoy beers and betting within the comfort of the spacious Windsor Marquee, which has its own betting facility and is situated opposite the grandstand.

The Tatts bar in the grandstand, which is operated by Ludlow Brewery, enjoyed a busy trade all afternoon.

Jack Limond from The White Horse, Clun, presents the trophy to the winners of the Ludlow Brewing Company Handicap Chase. Photo: Aaron Wilson

Five cask ales and two craft keg beers were on the pumps, as well as cider, lager, wine, prosecco, spirits, soft drinks and alcohol-free beer.

There were two dedicated races, the first being the second race, Ludlow Brewing Company Fillies' Juvenile Maiden Hurdle (GBB Race).

Dayve Yates, left, and Richie Wedge, from The Admiral Benbow, Shrewsbury, enjoying pints in The Windsor Marquee. Photo: Sam Howells

Licensee Sally Cooke, from The Sun Inn Leintwardine, had the opportunity to choose best turned out horse before the race, and presented the trophy to owners HOE Racing, whose bay filly Grain Of Hope took victory in the race with 11 runners.

Licensee Jack Limond, from The White Horse Inn, Clun, stepped out into the parade ring to judge best turned out horse in The Ludlow Brewing Company Handicap Steeple Chase (Class 3), and presented the trophy after bay gelding Quick Draw romped home to an effortless looking victory under jockey Nico de Boinville.

Ludlow Brewery had put all attending licensees' names in a hat and drawn prizes, including a brewery tour, a tour of Ludlow Distillery, free beer, and the race presentations.