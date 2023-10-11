Young farmers' tractor run set to kick off three days of 'joy and festivities' in Ludlow

Picture: Ludlow Town Council

The town council says this year's winter festival, from November 24 to 26, will be a three-day celebration that will showcase a wide range of free and ticketed attractions for residents and visitors of all ages.

Councillor Glenn Ginger, the Mayor of Ludlow, said: “I am pleased to announce the return of Ludlow Winter Festival to mark the beginning of the festive season.

"It is our hope that residents and visitors enjoy a long weekend of celebrations and an exciting line-up of events.”

Ludlow Winter Festival is a collaborative event that the organisers hope will bring "joy and festivities" to Ludlow town centre. It will showcase a wide range of free and ticketed attractions for residents and visitors of all ages.

Orleton Young Farmers will showcase their impressive machinery through the streets of Ludlow with a tractor run to get things going on the first day.

As darkness falls, Ludlow Castle will come alive with a magical light trail accompanied by music and food over the three days.

Late-night shopping on Friday will provide an opportunity for everyone to tick off their Christmas shopping lists.

For those seeking unique and handcrafted treasures, the Makers Market will be held in the Castle Beacon Rooms over the three-days.

Christmas Markets will also be held on Market Square on Saturday and Sunday and a Craft Fair on Saturday at St Laurence’s Church.

Market Square will be transformed into a stage for festive music and entertainment on the Saturday including a visit from Santa and his reindeer.

The highly anticipated Christmas lights switch-on, which begins at 5pm, marks the official start of the Christmas season in Ludlow.

The Winter Ball at the Feathers Hotel promises an evening of elegance and enchantment, where guests can enjoy an evening of dancing.

Music enthusiasts will be treated to evenings of folk music, a Christmas Concert and an open mic night over the festival period.

Additionally, a pizza and poetry night at St Laurence’s Church will offer a unique evening of artistry.

A spokesperson for the town council said: "This collaborative event is in partnership with Ludlow Town Council, Ludlow Chamber of Trade, St Laurence’s Church, Ludlow Castle, Ludlow Food Festival, Orleton Young Farmers and Ludlow Assembly Rooms.

"This venture hopes to bring the Community together for a long weekend of Christmas magic and joy."