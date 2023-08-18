Notification Settings

Thriller writer opens Ludlow's summer art show

By Richard WilliamsLudlowSouth Shropshire entertainmentPublished: Last Updated:

A Ludlow thriller writer is to open the market town's summer art exhibition tonight.

Author Peter Burden
Peter Burden, known for penning best-selling racetrack thrillers with Jenny Pitman, autobiographies with star actors and also the author of a gastronomic guide to Ludlow, is to open the The Ludlow Art Society annual exhibition.

The Ludlow author will open the exhibition at St Laurence's Church in College Street at 7pm.

The exhibition continues until Monday August 28 and is open 10am-5pm daily. Admission is free.

The Ludlow Art Society was founded in 1946 and exhibits twice a year. The society has built a reputation for the excellence of its exhibitions and visitors come from far and wide to view and purchase work.

