Thriller writer opens Ludlow's summer art show

Author Peter Burden

Peter Burden, known for penning best-selling racetrack thrillers with Jenny Pitman, autobiographies with star actors and also the author of a gastronomic guide to Ludlow, is to open the The Ludlow Art Society annual exhibition.

The Ludlow author will open the exhibition at St Laurence's Church in College Street at 7pm.

The exhibition continues until Monday August 28 and is open 10am-5pm daily. Admission is free.