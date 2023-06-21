Look out for the 'gallant team of extravagantly dressed bed pushers' in Ludlow soon

The bed push on behalf of the League of Friends of Ludlow Hospital will be taking place in the town centre on Saturday, July 1.
Last year's bed push raised more than £3,500 which the League has used towards buying new bedside cabinets for patients.
The team of volunteers lead by Mark Hiles celebrated the money raised when they met staff at the hospital recently.
Mr Hiles said: "The gallant team of extravagantly dressed bed-pushers will set out again on Saturday July 1 in Ludlow town centre to raise yet more funds for the League of Friends towards the well-being of people in the local community."