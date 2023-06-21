Look out for the 'gallant team of extravagantly dressed bed pushers' in Ludlow soon

Picture shows Michael Evans, acting chairman of League of Friends of Ludlow Hospital thanking Mark Hiles and members of his team from the bed-push Emily Moseley and Ben Whitmarsh, together with staff nurse Chikku Shaji, deputy ward manager Harriet Francis and health care assistant Helen Glover from the hospital

The bed push on behalf of the League of Friends of Ludlow Hospital will be taking place in the town centre on Saturday, July 1.

Last year's bed push raised more than £3,500 which the League has used towards buying new bedside cabinets for patients.

The team of volunteers lead by Mark Hiles celebrated the money raised when they met staff at the hospital recently.