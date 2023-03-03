Agatha Christie plays take to the stage in Ludlow

Ludlow College drama enrichment student are rehearsing “Yellow Iris” and “Personal Call” By Agatha Christie.
The plays take students back to the 1930s and 1950s and students have enjoyed going back in time.
"Personal Call by Agatha Christie " presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French Ltd is set in the mid 1950s and is a chilling play centred around ghostly telephone calls.
A spokesperson for Ludlow College said: "James Brent receives a chilling telephone call seemingly from beyond the grave. His dead wife, Fay, is waiting for him at the very place she met her grisly end. At his new wife’s insistence, they go to meet her as requested and in the process discover a terrifying and disturbing truth. "
Meanwhile "Yellow Iris" is set in a glamorous 1930s hotel restaurant and is centred around a poisoning that took place there.
"A distressed phone call from a mystery woman brings Hercule Poirot to the hotel Jardin des Cygnes, where a man commemorates the four-year anniversary of his wife’s sudden death – a death under very suspicious circumstances that Poirot himself witnessed.
"Gathered is everyone present on that fateful night and now Poirot must find a killer in the midst, before they strike again."
All are welcome to go along and enjoy the production. Ticket information is available from Ludlow College Reception - either drop in to the College at Castle Square, Ludlow, or get in touch by phone on 0800 032 1986.