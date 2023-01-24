Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Go Green - and volunteer to help at summer event festival organisers urge

By Sue AustinLudlowPublished:

Volunteers are being urged to come forward to help plan this year's Ludlow Green Festival which attracts thousands of visitors every year.

Plantet Medics at Ludlow Green Festival
Plantet Medics at Ludlow Green Festival

This year's event is set to be staged on Sunday July 9 in Castle Square in Ludlow.

However, organisers are keen to "get the ball rolling" and are urging previous volunteers and anyone wishing to help out, or who has ideas and suggestions on how it should be run, to come forward.

"Tish" Dockerty, chairman of Ludlow 21, the community group behind the festival, said: "This will be the festival's 23rd year and usually we have about 15 volunteers who organise the event.

"There are about 10 other volunteers who also help out but we would encourage anyone who has ideas and suggestions or wants to offer help or who like to get more involved to come forward.

"We will be holding the first planning meeting for the Green Festival on January 31 at 7.30pm in the upstairs room at The Rose & Crown.

"We would love to see previous volunteers come along as well as new faces.

"For anyone who cannot make the meeting I would urge them to contact the secretary of Ludlow21.

"The festival is the largest event of its kind in Shropshire and is organised by the local voluntary group to promote sustainable living.

"We try to feature anything to do with the environment such as advice on solar power, food issues, the up-cycling of clothes and many other things.

"It is a fun event for families with about 43 stalls, various activities in which they can take part and live music.

"These are all provided free-of-charge to families which is why it appeals to so many people."

Ludlow
South Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News