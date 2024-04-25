Shropshire Star
Paramedics treat casualty after carbon monoxide detector triggered in Ludlow home

Paramedics treated a casualty after a carbon monoxide detector activated at a home in Ludlow.

By Nick Humphreys
The incident happened in Stoke Street today.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 1.23pm on Thursday, April 25, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting an incident in Ludlow.

"Carbon monoxide detector activated within property. Full inspection of property and log burner carried out. Log burner had not been used since being decommissioned by chimney sweep. Crews used a thermal imaging camera to check for temperatures. Casualty left in care of ambulance."

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Ludlow.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We were called to an incident at a private address on Stoke Street at 11.50am, one ambulance attended. On arrival we discovered one patient, a woman, who was assessed and discharged at the scene."

