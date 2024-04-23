Wine bar in building where Lord Nelson stayed with his mistress and her husband is on the market

Jayne and Martyn Emsen have been running The Angel in Broad Street, Ludlow for the last seven years after a glittering career locally and internationally.

They ran the Cicchetti Bar in Ludlow for 10 years and the Jolly Frog pub in Leintwardine.

Martyn will be 70 next year and his wife Jayne said she "made him promise he will retire by then."

Picture: Sidney Phillips

By then Martyn will have notched up 55 years as a chef. His career started with a scholarship in Switzerland in 1970 and his skills have taken them around the world.

Jayne, 53, said: "We will hopefully be moving abroad, to Portugal where we have property and the pace of life is slower and the weather is better."