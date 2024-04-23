Music of the 90s rekindles memories at a charity disco to raise funds for even younger people

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Ludlow Brewery rocked to the tunes of Lee Jennings during Saturday's event which raised more than £500 for South Shropshire Youth Forum which provides vital support for young teenagers and their transition to adulthood.

Organisers Councillor Darren Childs, with support from Di Lyle, say it was a thumping success with 100 people revelling in the music and in their memories of when they first heard it or danced to it. They say the crowd created a fabulous atmosphere from the moment they arrived.

Rich Morley, who works with the young people of South Shropshire, said: "It is fantastic that Darren and Di are working so hard to support what we do, especially with funding cuts to youth services across the county.”

Now Darren, Lee and Di are already looking at another event later in the year.