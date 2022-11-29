Kaiser Chiefs' Ludlow Castle concert sells out

The Kaiser Chiefs h

The indie band, fronted by Ricky Wilson, will play within the walls of the castle on July 21, 2023.

Tickets to the general public only went on sale a week ago after a 48-hour priority release to local postcodes.

Gemma England, general manager at Ludlow Castle said: "We are once again, blown away by the demand.

Following the sell-out Bastille summer 2023 date, Kaiser Chiefs now joins the bill as the second sell-out announcement of the Within the Walls series.