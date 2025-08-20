Charity singers celebrate Shropshire

One of these groups is The Acorn Singers, who get together every Wednesday afternoon in Hadley. Recently, they recorded a special song to mark the charity’s 75th anniversary. It’s called “Shropshire My Home” - a heartfelt adaptation of “Cornwall My Home” by Fisherman’s Friends.

The song was the brainchild of Roy Driver, one of the Acorn Singers’ long-time members. He reached out to the original songwriter, asking if he could tweak some of the lyrics to help raise money for his favourite local charity. Surprisingly, Roy had never sung in public before - but that didn’t stop him and now within just a few years of joining the charity’s singing group he’s become a published singer/songwriter!

The Acorn Singers will be performing the song in the main arena at Town Park this Sunday, 24th August, at 3:00 PM, as part of the Telford Carnival celebrations.

Sue Hasley with Roy and Sandy Driver of the Acorn Singers at the launch of Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin’s fundraising appeal. Photo: Age UK STW

If you want to hear “Shropshire My Home” before that you can do so by visiting: ageuk.org.uk/shropshireandtelford/about-us/news/articles/2025/acorn-singers-celebrate-shropshire/ Acorn Singers are asking each listener to make a donation via their JustGiving page justgiving.com/page/acorn-singers

All proceeds from the song will be donated to Age UK Shropshire Telford and Wrekin who are aiming to raise £75,000 to help combat loneliness across the county.

Claire Fishlock, of Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin, helps to organise the Acorn Singers. She said: “The song is a marvellous way to celebrate both the beautiful county of Shropshire and the 75th anniversary of our local charity.”

Continued Claire: “Acorn Singers is all about coming together and sharing the joy of singing, regardless of ability, and the community feel of the group is very different to a traditional choir. Singing can be very beneficial for people with dementia, and everyone leaves with a smile on their face.”

If you’d like to join one of the charity’s singing groups, simply get in touch by calling 01743 233 123 or email enquiries@ageukstw.org.uk