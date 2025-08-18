BBC breaks its silence on taking Ozzy Osbourne documentary off its schedules

It was billed as ‘a moving and inspirational account’ of the last chapter of heavy metal legend Ozzy Osbourne’s life.

But despite publishing a story promoting the Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home documentary this morning, the BBC has since taken the show off its schedules.

It was due to appear at 9pm on BBC One this evening, but has been replaced by an episode of Face Or Fortune?

The Express & Star contacted the BBC to ask why it is no longer showing the Ozzy programme.

In response a spokesperson for the BBC told us: “The film has moved in the schedules and we’ll confirm new tx details in due course.”

What is the Ozzy Osbourne BBC documentary about?

The BBC previous told how the documentary was filmed over three years and has been told through "unique and intimate access" to the whole family, including Ozzy, wife Sharon, son Jack and daughter Kelly.

The documentary was due to feature what makers described as the "extraordinary rollercoaster" of the Osbournes' lives as Sharon and Ozzy tried to realise a long-held dream to move back to the UK.

It was originally announced as a series, Home to Roost, in 2022, but the project evolved as Ozzy's health continued to deteriorate.

The BBC said that Ozzy would be shown "heroically" battling to get fit enough to perform on stage again, as the family deal with the consequences of his ill-health.

There will be "love, laughter and tears", as well as unforgettable family moments, typical of the Osbournes, it said.

The promo continued: “It will also show the family accept the reality of their situation, encapsulated by Kelly's words: ‘Iron Man wasn't really made of iron.’"

Producers said it would serve as a "remarkably candid and uplifting tribute" to one of the world's "true icons".