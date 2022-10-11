Green energy plan for listed building

A planning application has been received by Shropshire Council for solar panels to be attached to the Castle Gates View property in the town centre.
Applicants say that the addition of solar panels to the roof would be on the Market Street side of the building where the roof is invisible - and where it catches the sun.
"Castle Gates View is an apartment and the intention is to generate electric power to help cover the cost of electric power needed to make this an affordable dwelling to live in," a statement to planners from applicant, Mr Stephen Edwards, says.