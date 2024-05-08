New trail race follows in footsteps of troublesome Mortimers - and promises stunning scenery to boot

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The inaugural Midsummer Mortimer Trail Race will take runners on a scenic journey of either 30 miles, 20 miles or 10 miles from Kington to Ludlow on June 29, this year.

It has been launched by organiser Andali Events and promises to take participants on "an unforgettable journey through some of England's most stunning scenery, following the historic Mortimer Trail."

Mortimer Trail explores the dramatic legacy of the powerful Mortimer family. The organisers say "it was rare to find a Mortimer who didn't encounter trouble or, more often that not, cause it."

Midsummer Mortimer Trail Race invites runners to challenge themselves against the backdrop of the stunning countryside, offering both seasoned athletes and newcomers alike an opportunity to experience the thrill of racing amidst nature's beauty.

From rolling hills to lush forests, participants will encounter a variety of terrains that will test their endurance and spirit.

Harriet Dearden, Race Director of Andali Events, said: "We are thrilled to introduce the Midsummer Mortimer Trail Race, an event that celebrates the natural splendour of Herefordshire and Shropshire.

"This race is not just about competition; it's about embracing the adventure, forging connections with fellow runners, and creating lasting memories in some of England's most breathtaking landscapes."

The race will kick off in Kington, in Herefordshire.

Runners will then embark on a scenic journey through rolling hills, verdant valleys, and quaint villages, before reaching the historic town of Ludlow, famed for its medieval architecture and vibrant cultural scene.

Andrew Silvey, Director of Andali Events, said: "We are proud to host the Midsummer Mortimer Trail Race and showcase the natural beauty of our region, we look forward to welcoming participants from near and far to experience the magic of our countryside."

The Midsummer Mortimer Trail Race offers participants the choice between three distances: a challenging 30-mile ultra-marathon, a scenic 20-miler or a stunning 10-miler .

All routes promise breathtaking views and unforgettable experiences, with ample support and refreshment stations along the way.

Entries for the Midsummer Mortimer Trail Race are now open, and participants are encouraged to sign up early to secure their spot in this unforgettable event. For more information and to register, visit the website.