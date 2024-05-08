Plans revealed for new 52-acre woodland near Ludlow

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A new 'Coronation Wood' covering 21 hectares is planned by Forestry England near Ludlow.

Forestry England purchased the land in 2023 to create a new woodland which will celebrate the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III.

The area will connect with Bucknell Wood, a 225-hectare woodland which Forestry England already manages.

The area of the new woodland. Photo: Forestry England

Lower Lye Wood will be open for public access and be designed as a quiet woodland for people to explore and enjoy.

Forestry England said that the woodland will be planted with a mix of broadleaf and conifer trees to provide a habitat for wildlife and a sustainable source of timber.

Some of the new plans. Photo: Forestry England

Last month, Forestry England announced it would be creating another Coronation Woodland on a 54 hectare plot in the Picklescott area.

The new woodlands are part of the organisation's ambition to create 2,000 hectares of new woodland by 2026.

The government agency will be sharing designs for the new woodland during a public consultation event in Bucknell Memorial Hall on Tuesday, May 14.

People are invited to drop in anytime between 4pm and 7pm to view the proposed designs and speak to a member of staff.

The proposals can also be viewed online at: consult.forestryengland.uk/forest-districts/lower-lye-woodland