Charity aims high to mark its 25th anniversary in south Shropshire

Letter to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

Working Together Ludlow's Thomas Geuter, one of the two sons of the charity's inspirational founder Richard, penned a hopeful letter to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in the hope that they would pay a special visit.

In an update to the charity trustees, Thomas, who lives with Down Syndrome, said the royal couple won't be able to make it to the Rockspring Centre in September but have "sent us their best wishes."

And he added that the couple were "delighted to hear about the wonderful work being done by Working Together."

Working Together is a charity based in Sanford Road that offers support to individuals with learning difficulties and disabilities and their families across both south Shropshire and north Herefordshire.

It also provides skills based opportunities in the community, as a way of encouraging and supporting independence and confidence in a safe and enjoyable environment.

Chief officer Nigel Bishop said that Thomas and his brother Daniel were the inspirations for their dad Richard and mum Susan to set up a cafe in Fish Street where people with disabilities could gain skills and independence.

Working Together grew out of that idea and now runs all kinds of activities for diners, sewers, sporty types and writers. A cafe is still a major part of what the charity provides.

Sadly Richard died in April 2020 but the charity is keen to mark its 20th anniversary and his founding role.

A number of activities are being planned next year including a mural and display, an anniversary badge with the old and new logos and special editions of its newsletter telling the story of Working Together over the last 20 years.

A garden party is also being planned on September 24 to mark the opening of the cafe in Fish Street.

Mr Bishop said the charity is also appealing for anyone who has been involved with Working Together to come forward and tell them of their memories to include in special anniversary archive.