Mayor's charity challenge for mental health cause

Councillor Robin Pote. Pic: JustGiving

Former teacher and Ludlow's first citizen Councillor Robin Pote is challenging allcomers to cover as many miles as they can during the week for Ludlow Young Health.

And he has doubled his own target to cycle 50 miles in seven days to more than 100.

It can be cycling, running, walking or swimming and to get sponsored. There's also a JustGiving page for donations.

Councillor Pote says: "I initially intended to cycle 50 miles in the week but have decided that I should double the distance to 100-plus, as I must push myself to encourage others to take part, to provide much needed mental health support for young people in our community."

The charity, supported by Hands Together Ludlow, will aim to support the mental health of young people aged between 10 and 25 who are finding life difficult at the moment, especially in the post-pandemic, climate-threatened world they now find themselves living in.

The week begins on Saturday September 18 and runs until the following Friday September 24.

The aim of Ludlow Young Health is to continue to provide a mental health drop-in service for young people, their families and health professionals. The goal is to address loneliness and isolation, concerns about school, college or university work, and the breakdown in routine the pandemic has created.

Funding raised will support young people aged between 10-25 years, and will focus on a range of support to improve emotional health and wellbeing, as well as a mentoring programme.

Councillor Pote said: "As a former teacher and grandparent, I am very aware of the pressures on young people in the post-pandemic, climate threatened world that is frequently in the news.

"Youngsters who have endured a lost year of schooling, who may struggle with their social skills and not have the right person to talk to need a place where they feel able to talk their problems through.

To donate via JustGiving visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/robin-pote?newPage=True%C2%A0