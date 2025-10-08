No further action against man whose tractor and trailer were hit by passenger train near Leominster

A Transport for Wales service travelling from Manchester to Cardiff hit a loaded agricultural trailer at Nordan Farm, between Leominster and Ludlow, on May 22 this year.

The train had been travelling at speeds of up to 80mph (129 km/h) at the time of the impact, and continued for around 500 metres under braking before coming to a stop.

A 33-year-old man from Bromyard was arrested on suspicion of endangering safety on the railway following the incident. However, British Transport Police (BTP) has now confirmed that he has been released and that no further action will be taken.

A spokesperson said: "No further action is being taken against the 33-year-old, and no further arrests or charges have been made at this time."

Following the crash, the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) revealed that the tractor driver had contacted a signaller before attempting to cross the railway.

An RAIB report stated: "Nordan Farm user worked crossing is fitted with telephones. Users are directed by signs at the crossing to use the telephones to obtain permission from the signaller before opening the crossing gates and crossing the railway.

"The evidence available to RAIB shows that the driver of the tractor involved in this accident telephoned the signaller before using the crossing."

Of the 66 passengers and eight members of staff on board, six passengers were treated for minor injuries. One male passenger was airlifted to Hereford County Hospital, while a female passenger was taken to hospital by ambulance. The tractor driver was uninjured.

The impact caused damage to the trailer, as well as to the track, lineside equipment, and a second level crossing located beyond Nordan Farm.

Although the train did not derail, the leading vehicle, a driving van trailer, and several of the leading passenger coaches sustained damage.

The RAIB said the incident remains under investigation and that a full report is expected to be published within a year of the collision.

The investigation will examine the sequence of events that led to the accident and will consider the actions of those involved and any factors that may have influenced them, any previous incidents at Nordan Farm user worked crossing and how these may be relevant to this accident, the management of risk at this crossing and Network Rail’s wider strategy for assessing and mitigating risks at user worked crossings, and any relevant underlying factors.