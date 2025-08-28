Delivery van completely destroyed by fire in Welsh border village

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Services were called to Prescott Road in the parish of Brampton Bryan at around 9am on Thursday, following reports of a vehicle fire.

One crew from Clun fire station were mobilised to the incident near Leintwardine.

A spokesperson for the service said the fire involved one delivery van that had been "fully destroyed".

Crews used three hose reel jets to tackle the blaze and a thermal imaging camera to check for hotspots.

The stop message, which indicates the scene was under control, was received at 9.51am.