Delivery van completely destroyed by fire in Welsh border village
Shropshire fire crews were called to a village on the Welsh border to help put out a fire that completely destroyed a delivery van.
By Megan Jones
Published
Last updated
The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Services were called to Prescott Road in the parish of Brampton Bryan at around 9am on Thursday, following reports of a vehicle fire.
One crew from Clun fire station were mobilised to the incident near Leintwardine.
A spokesperson for the service said the fire involved one delivery van that had been "fully destroyed".
Crews used three hose reel jets to tackle the blaze and a thermal imaging camera to check for hotspots.
The stop message, which indicates the scene was under control, was received at 9.51am.