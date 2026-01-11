Police appeal for information after 'numerous windows' smashed in border town

West Mercia Police said officers are appealing for anyone with information about the incidents in Kington, where "numerous windows were smashed", to contact them.

PC Steve Thomas said: "We are investigating criminal damage to multiple buildings in Kington town centre and are appealing to local residents for information.

"The buildings were damaged between 1am and 3am on January 1 when numerous windows were smashed.

"If you have information about the damage please let us know using the online ‘Tell Us About’ form on our website www.westmercia.police.uk, quoting incident reference 00378_I_01012026.

"If you aren’t comfortable contacting us directly, you can pass on information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org."