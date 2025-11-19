Repairs to burst water main in south Shropshire village enter third day

Severn Trent engineers remain in Bucknell, near Leintwardine, after the burst pipe caused interruptions to water supplies.

The water company confirmed the issue at 5.52am on Monday (November 17) and sent teams to the village, but repairs have taken longer than expected and remain ongoing this morning (Wednesday).

A spokesperson for Severn Trent said: "We’re really sorry if you’re still experiencing no supply, poor pressure or discoloured water due to a burst water pipe.

"Our teams are working hard to get your water flowing again, but the repair is taking us a little longer than we first anticipated.

"We will provide you with a further update as soon as possible. Apologies for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your patience."