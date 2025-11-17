Burst pipe leaves residents in south Shropshire village facing water supply disruption

Severn Trent has apologised to residents in Bucknell near Leintwardine who have been experienced water supply interruptions as a result of the burst.

The water company first reported disruption at 5.52am today (Monday). Engineers were sent to the area to repair the issue.

In an update at 11.54am the company apologised to residents who were still affected, saying repairs were taking longer than first expected.

A Severn Trent spokesperson said: "We're really sorry if you’re still experiencing no supply, poor pressure or discoloured water due to a burst water pipe.

"Our teams are working hard to get your water flowing again, but the repair is taking us a little longer than we first anticipated.

"We will provide you with a further update as soon as possible. Apologies for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your patience."