Week of closures planned for Shropshire border road with eight-mile diversion in place

Resurfacing work on the B4385 at the Shropshire boundary between Marlow and Leintwardine will begin from Monday, January 19.

While the work is underway, a road closure will be in place between 8am and 5pm.

It's expected that the work will be completed by 5pm on Friday, January 23.

A signed diversion will be in place while the road is closed, pointing road users towards Leintwardine, Brampton Bryan and Bucknell.

Updates and a full map of the diversion are available to view online at one.network.