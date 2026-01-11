Week of closures planned for Shropshire border road with eight-mile diversion in place
A road on the Shropshire/Herefordshire border will soon be facing a series of closures for resurfacing work to take place.
By Megan Jones
Published
Resurfacing work on the B4385 at the Shropshire boundary between Marlow and Leintwardine will begin from Monday, January 19.
While the work is underway, a road closure will be in place between 8am and 5pm.
It's expected that the work will be completed by 5pm on Friday, January 23.
A signed diversion will be in place while the road is closed, pointing road users towards Leintwardine, Brampton Bryan and Bucknell.
Updates and a full map of the diversion are available to view online at one.network.
