Michael Gill, aged 65, seriously hurt the victim when driving a Jaguar F Pace on the B4367 at Little Common, Craven Arms on April 10 last year.

Gill, of Arbor Cottages, Aston-on-Clun, Craven Arms, pleaded guilty at Telford Magistrates Court to causing serious injury by careless or inconsiderate driving at a hearing in October.

He was back in court this month to be sentenced.

Magistrates banned Gill from driving for 15 months and ordered him to do 150 hours of unpaid work as part of a 12-month community order.