Hundreds hit by breakfast power cut as company shares estimated repair time

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

National Grid says there was a fault on its high voltage network in the Clungunford, Hopton Castle and Bedstone area near Craven Arms at about 7am.

Up to 416 properties were off supply at one stage and the company estimates that power will be restored by 11.30am. later on that figure was reduced to 152.

They say engineers are working to get the power returned as quickly as possible and are sorry for any inconvenience this is causing you.

The incident status will be updated online.