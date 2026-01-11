South Shropshire fire crews called to fuse board blaze in 50ft barn

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service crews from Bishop's Castle, Clun, and Craven Arms, were sent to the incident at Rockhill near Clun at around 1.57am today (Sunday, January 11).

The fire involved a fuse board within a barn measuring around 50 square feet.

An update from the fire service said the crews used dry powder extinguishers and a hose reel jet to tackle the blaze.

The incident was declared under control and over at around 2.40am.