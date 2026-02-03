Clun house fire: Firefighters called to south Shropshire home over fuse box incident
Firefighters were called to a house fire involving a fuse box.
The incident happened at Whitcott Keysett, Clun at around 6.30pm on Tuesday (February 3).
A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) spokesperson said: “On Tuesday, February 3, 2026, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a property fire in Clun involving a fuse box in a domestic property.
“Crews used breathing apparatus, a dry powder extinguisher, a hose reel jet and a thermal imaging camera.”
Two fire engines were sent to the scene from Bishop’s Castle and Clun. An operations officer was also in attendance.