Shropshire town council appoints its first female mayor

Monika Jones has taken over from Ryan Davies at Clun Town Council with Chapel Lawn, with Rowena Bowles appointed as her deputy.

“To the best of my knowledge I am the first female mayor of Clun, though not the first female chair,” said Councillor Jones.

“I am incredibly proud to serve my local community and to take on this role. It feels like a real privilege to represent Clun and Chapel Lawn, and to build on the work of those who have come before me.

“My focus as mayor will be on supporting our community, celebrating what makes Clun special, and working collaboratively with councillors, residents, and local organisations.

“I work professionally within the charity sector, and there are many local charities, as well as wider causes, that are close to my heart. Supporting charitable work and community initiatives will certainly be an important part of my mayoral year.”

Councillor Jones moved to Clun from Telford in 2020, saying she immediately fell in love with the area.

“It is a welcoming, resilient community with a strong sense of pride and togetherness, and it has very much felt like home since we arrived,” she said.

The town’s previous mayor Councillor Davies stood down earlier this year after being convicted of drink driving. In a statement on social media announcing his decision to stand down he did not refer to the driving offence but said “the last 12 months have personally been a struggle”.