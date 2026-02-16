Rosie Davies, aged 11, is doing the Gloucestershire Cheese Rolling Race at Cooper’s Hill, near Gloucester.

We have launched free newsletters for Shrewsbury, Telford and Mid Wales. Sign up to the newsletter for your area here: https://plus.shropshirestar.com/news/local-hubs/shrewsbury/2026/02/06/sign-up-now-to-our-new-shropshire-star-newsletters-all-for-free/

She is taking on the challenge in memory of her pet bunny, Buddy, and to raise money for Shropshire Rabbit Rescue.

You can donate to Rosie's fundraiser at justgiving.com/campaign/rosiedavies

Rosie, from Bucknell, near Clun, said: “I absolutely love rabbits. They are amazing pets to have. They’re really quiet and really well-behaved.

“Buddy was a New Zealand white and he was two and a half years old when we got him.

Rosie Davies, aged 11, from Bucknell, with her rabbit, Bella. She is doing the Gloucestershire Cheese Climb in memory of her bunny, Buddy, while raising money for Shropshire Rabbit Rescue. Photo: Steve Leath

“It was near my birthday and I was just going off to one of our pet shops and in the window I saw this beautiful New Zealand white, and I thought ‘he’s so cute’. He was scratching at the glass as if to say ‘hello’.

“He was just amazing to have. He was so cuddly.”

Rosie will be taking part in the children’s race at Cooper’s Hill on May 25, which is a bit different to the world-renowned adults cheese rolling race in which people often topple over and find themselves in a crumpled heap at the bottom, nursing bumps, bruises and broken bones.

The children’s race is uphill, so far less dangerous, but certainly gruelling.

Rosie said: “I’ve been training. My dad’s got a cross trainer and I’ve been practicing on that to run up the hill. And because we’re surrounded by hills, I’ll soon be practising on one of them.”

Rosie Davies, aged 11, from Bucknell, with her rabbit, Bella. She is doing the Gloucestershire Cheese Climb in memory of her bunny, Buddy, while raising money for Shropshire Rabbit Rescue. Photo: Steve Leath

Rosie’s mum Emma said: “Buddy was absolutely adored by our family, and losing him was heartbreaking. Even now, the loss is difficult for us to process.

“When Buddy passed, he left behind his best friend, Bella, who fell into a deep depression without her companion.

“Despite her own heartbreak, Rosie spent hours sitting with Bella, comforting her and trying to help her heal.

“It was during this difficult time that Rosie made a promise to herself. Like many pet owners, we struggled with guilt after Buddy died - blaming ourselves and wondering if we had missed signs or if we could have done more.

“Determined to turn that pain into something positive, Rosie threw herself into learning everything possible about rabbit welfare. She researched their health, happiness, and complex needs to ensure no sign would ever be missed again.

“Since then, Rosie has opened her heart to two rescues: Teddy (a New Zealand white) and Mable (a rex). She has learned so much that people now come to her for advice on how to care for their bunnies.

“We will never know exactly what happened to Buddy, and we miss him terribly every day. But his legacy lives on. He inspired Rosie to become a champion for other rabbits, ensuring they get the happy, healthy lives they deserve.

“Please donate to help Rosie continue this journey and help other animals in need.”