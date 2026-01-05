A crew from Cleobury Mortimer was dispatched to the incident at Mamble, over the border in Herefordshire, at around 2.43pm yesterday (Sunday, January 4).

The crew was joined by colleagues from Tenbury Wells as they tackled the blaze which saw a tractor fully engulfed in flames.

The Shropshire firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used hosereel jets to extinguish the fire, with the Tenbury crew taking over with breathing equipment and damped down the remaining hotspots.

Firefighters from Shropshire and Herefordshire tackled the blaze. Picture: Tenbury Wells Fire Station

An update from Cleobury Mortimer Fire Station on social media following the incident said: "Our crew has just come back from an over-the-border tractor fire with Tenbury Wells Fire Station.

The incident was declared under control at around 3.45pm.